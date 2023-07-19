Wyclef Jean Gives Update On Pras Following Federal Conviction

Wyclef Jean had a positive update for fans when asked about his Fugees groupmate Pras as he faces up to 20 years behind bars for criminal conspiracy.

via: Vibe

The rapper faces more than 20 years behind bars after being found guilty in April of multiple charges, including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and witness tampering.

“What I could definitely tell you about Pras, he’s def in good spirits. 100 percent in good spirits,” detailed the Haitian musician in a conversation with TMZ.

Pras was accused of aiding Malaysian businessman Jho Low obtain access to former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and illegally fund part of their campaigns.

“I was one of those people who was just dabbling. I never thought I would be full-time into politics. I realized politics is not for me. The problem with politics is this: It’s that the people within politics, they’re dirtier than the people who are not in politics,” explained the 50-year-old of his intentions.

Wyclef Jean also provided the tabloid with insight on a potential biopic chronicling the Fugees’ success story and their experiences behind the music.

“You know what’s crazy about the Fugees story? We would love to do a biopic but it’s still ongoing right now, [but] there’s still so much to talk about.”