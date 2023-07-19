Jessica White Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Date Other People During Polyamorous Relationship with Nick Cannon

Model Jessica White is spilling more about her relationship with Nick Cannon.

via: Page Six

White claims she was “not allowed” to date anyone else during her polyamorous relationship with Nick Cannon — even though he was.

During a recent episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” the model, 39, got candid about her romance with the “Masked Singer” host during a conversation with co-star Safaree Samuels.

“I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that,” she told the “Paradise” rapper.

“Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.”

When Samuels, 42, asked if White was Muslim, she replied, “No, I’m just very submissive.”

The Jamaican emcee then inquired about who her “famous” ex was, to which the cover girl said that she “won’t say” but would show Samuels.

Samuels’ mouth dropped open when White handed him her phone, seemingly showing a picture of Cannon, who the rapper said was his “boy.”

During a confessional scene, a producer asked White why Samuels had “never seen or heard” of her if he was close to the “Wild ‘N Out” creator and host.

“I don’t know. You have to ask Nick,” she said.

Page Six has reached out to Cannon’s reps for comment.

White has been open about her long-term relationship with Cannon, whom she dated on and off for several years until 2020.

Just last month, the Victoria’s Secret runway model exclusively told Page Six that the “Drumline” actor, also 42, was “emotionally abusive” towards her.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she told us at the time. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

Additionally, White said that Cannon had an issue with her joining Season 11 of “LHHATL,” which premiered in June 2023.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote that although the “Beat Shazam” host was “upset about the show,” she felt like he deserved “way more respect” than he ever gave her “with public announcements.”

As previously reported, White suffered a miscarriage in 2020 while she was pregnant by Cannon, who has famously fathered 12 children with six different women.

The following year, the former face of Maybelline told Hollywood Unlocked that she found out about another woman’s pregnancy via Instagram while she and “All That” alum were allegedly still together.

“I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she said at the time. “So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation.

“I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”