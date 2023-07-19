Latoya Jackson’s Ex-fiancé Demands Trial Over Allegedly 'Stolen' Michael Memorabilia Worth $1 Million Be Postponed

LaToya Jackson’s ex-fiancé Jeffree Phillips accused Michael’s estate of setting him up and attempting to falsely paint him as a thief after being accused of stealing $1 million worth of the late pop star’s property.

Now the ex-fiancé is saying he’s unprepared for the upcoming trial against Michael’s estate — and has pleaded for more time to build his defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Phillips has requested the scheduled trial date of September 6, 2023, be pushed by six months. He said the estate indicated they will oppose this motion.

Phillips said he still needs to depose Michael’s 93-year-old mother Katherine along with the co-executors of the pop star’s estate, John Branca and John McClain.

In his motion, Phillips explained his lawyer informed him they would no longer be able to represent him. As a result, he hired a new lawyer that is still getting up to speed on the case but needs additional time.

Further, he said he’s working to find a co-counsel to tack on Jackson’s co-executors. Phillips even said the extra time would allow the parties to continue settlement discussions.

The judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the estate dragged Phillips to court last year accusing him of stealing over $1 million worth of Michael’s memorabilia.

The co-executors claimed Phillips showed up at Michael’s home on the day he died in June 2009. They accuse him of taking valuable items out of the home and placing them into a storage unit.

The items allegedly taken include a series of hard drives and laptops, that the estate believes could contain unreleased music worth millions.

Phillips has been adamant Michael’s mother told him to remove the items from the home. He claimed, “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother. If Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so.”

Recently, Phillips demanded Katherine be deposed as part of the case. Lawyers for the estate slammed LaToya’s ex for the request claiming it would force the late pop star’s mom to relive the most painful days of her life.

The court has yet to make a decision on the deposition.