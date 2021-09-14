Woman Pleads Guilty After Threatening to Kill Vice President Kamala Harris

A Miami nurse has pled guilty in federal court for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

via: Revolt

According to multiple news outlets, 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps pleaded guilty to six counts of making threats against the vice president on Friday (Sept. 10), noting that a visit from the Miami-Dade police prompted her confession.

Back in February, Phelps reportedly sent 30-second videos to her incarcerated husband about her disappointment with the election results as well as her dislike for President Joe Biden and specifically Harris, who she planned to carry out a hit on.

“The videos [that are of relevance to this investigation] generally depict Phelps complaining and speaking angrily to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others,” added a complaint from Special Agent David Ballenger, per CBS Miami.

“However, in these videos, Phelps also made statements about killing Vice President Harris.”

Per reports, the Florida nurse claimed that she’d received $53,000 to murder the vice president and said that she was going to complete the task within 50 days. “Kamala Harris you are going to die,” she said in one clip. “Your days are numbered already.”

Authorities also mentioned that she took photos at the gun range where she was reportedly practicing, and filled out the application to obtain a concealed weapon two days later. After learning about the threats made against Harris’ life, detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department and Secret Service went to her home to interrogate her, but she didn’t speak to agents until three days later.

During the conversation, she admitted that she was upset following Harris’ win in the election and threatened her because she isn’t “actually Black.” She added her beliefs that the VP swore into office with her hand over her purse and not the Bible, but claimed she is now “past it.”

Phelps, who was charged in April, faces five years in prison if convicted. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

