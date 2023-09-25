'The Wiz' Revival Starring Wayne Brady Sets Broadway Premiere Date

The new revival of The Wiz will begin Broadway previews on March 29, 2024.

via: People

On Monday, Ambassador Theatre Group and producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Brian Anthony Moreland announced that the revival of the hit 1975 musical will open on Broadway Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The production is slated to run as a limited engagement at New York City’s Marquis Theatre, with preview performances scheduled to begin March 29.

Wayne Brady takes on the title role in the revival, which began a national tour preceding its upcoming Broadway engagement that began in Baltimore on Sunday — premiering in the same city that the original production of The Wiz also made its world premiere.

The show was initially announced last December, when the musical’s producers labeled it an “entirely reimagined revival.” It features a book written by William F. Brown and score from Tony Award winner Charlie Smalls.

Director Schele Williams and choreographer JaQuel Knight will make their Broadway directorial and choreography debuts, respectively, when the production makes its way to New York City in the spring.

“I wouldn’t be on Broadway if it wasn’t for The Wiz… the music, the costumes, the choreography and Stephanie Mills!” Williams said in a statement when The Wiz’s revival was first announced. “Seeing that show changed my life.”

“It is, in every way, a celebration of Black excellence,” she added at the time. “I am honored to helm this production and I can’t think of a better time to tell this story.”

In addition to Brady, 51, in the production’s title role, the new production also stars Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene. Kyle Ramar Freeman plays the Lion in The Wiz, while Phillip Johnson Richardson portrays the Tinman, and Avery Wilson plays the Scarecrow.

The Wiz made its principal casting announcements in June, with Brady writing on Instagram at the time that watching director Williams and writer Amber Ruffin “steer this beautiful classic [as its director and writer] is a dream!”

The Wiz’s ensemble also includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate, Keenan D. Washington and Timothy Wilson.

“All this melanin in one spot?!? Get ready Broadway!” Brady, who has appeared on Broadway in Chicago and Hair, added on Instagram in June.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for The Wiz’s limited engagement on Broadway — or those looking for more information on its pre-Broadway national tour — can sign up for first access at the musical’s official website. Tickets will go on sale for fans Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m., before they are available for groups and and the general public.

The Wiz’s preview performances at the Marquis Theatre begin on Friday, March 29, 2024, and the musical opens Wednesday, April 17.