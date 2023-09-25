Drake, Charlamagne Tha God Trade Shots After SZA Song Criticism [Photos + Video]

Drake is someone who has always been extremely protective of his brand. Overall, if someone is going at him, he more often than not, will respond. One person that he has seemingly been at war with over the years is Charlamagne Tha God. In numerous interviews, Charlamagne has questioned Drizzy’s sexuality while also saying he sings too much. Although these criticisms seem ridiculous, they always go viral. Moreover, the Canadian megastar has responded in the past, but it has been a while since he has engaged the radio host.

via: Vibe

During a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcasts, Charlamagne criticized Drizzy‘s new “Slime You Out” track. The pundit expressed wanting something “more aggressive” — especially with an album title like For All The Dogs. Charlamagne even went as far as saying “nobody cared” about the lead single.

“What scares me — and it’s not a scare because Drake’s gonna be fine — Drake put out a song last Friday and… nobody cared. The Drake and SZA record,” the radio host articulated. “It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday… I saw people posting about how he said something about, ‘Whipped and chained you like [American] slave.’ I’m in the group chat and I’m like, ‘Damn, Drake put out this record Friday and people just getting to the lyrics on Monday?’ That’s not Drake-like!”

“He’s gonna be fine, regardless,” he continued. “I just think that also when you look at the album cover and you hear the title, For All the Dogs, I think we were looking for something a little bit more harder, a little bit more aggressive. He came out with this slow joint with SZA.”

Drizzy caught wind of the comments and took to his Instagram to respond. The Her Loss artist goofed on Charlamagne, calling him an “off brand Morris Chestnut.” “In deep thought about how you the off-brand Morris Chestnut,” he captioned an Instagram Story. “It’s three sexual orientations out there,” he labeled another post, referencing Charlamagne’s interview with VLAD TV in 2013.

DJ Akademiks managed to screengrab another post from the Canadian entertainer that has since been deleted. In the Story, Drizzy attacks the TV personality’s integrity. He even went as far as claiming that the talking head was “obsessed” with him.

“Are you ok Leonard?? You kinda of weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type sh*t… Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you, ya f**king goof,” he typed.

On Monday (Sept. 25), the radio host, né Lenard Larry McKelvey, shot back at the Nothing Was The Same emcee. During a new episode of The Breakfast Club, McKelvey about his comments. He responded, stating he and Drake agreed that, every time he drops a new track or project, he would hate on it to “bring more attention to it.”

“Drake and I plan this out every time he puts out an album,” he began with a smile. “I’m part of the album rollout. He drops a record; I critique it, and it brings more attention to the record [and] the project. I keep tellig Drake he doesn’t need me to do that — he’s Drake. But for whatever reason, he wants me to do it, so I oblige.”

Drake’s For All The Dogs will be released on Friday (Oct. 6).