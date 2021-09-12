Here Are All the Winners from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night, with Doja Cat doing the honors of hosting.

The night’s big winner was Lil Nas X, who took home multiple awards, including the coveted Video of the Year trophy as well as honors for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, all for his single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” The artist dedicated his Video of the Year statute to “the gay agenda,” a cheeky, layered reference to the queer-positive imagery and messaging he’s presented with his recent singles.

Other winners included BTS, who won Group of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo, who won Best New Artist and Song of the Year (for “drivers license”); Billie Eilish, who Video for Good for her ballad “Your Power”; Travis Scott, who won Best Hip-Hop for “Franchise” (featuring Young Thug & M.I.A.); and Justin Bieber, who won both Artist of the Year and Best Pop, for his song “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Check out the complete list of winners below.