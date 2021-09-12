Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Get Into an Altercation on VMAs Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor appeared to nearly trade blows on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.

via Complex:

Sources tell TMZ that McGregor asked Machine Gun Kelly to take a photo with him, but was rejected. The interaction is said to have escalated into MGK pushing McGregor, who stumbled back and spilled his drink. The UFC star then chucked what was left of his beverage in MGK’s direction before other people interjected.

An insider close to McGregor said he was walking over to MGK to greet him, but something inaudible was said before his security pushed him away. There’s no known bad blood between these two. Either way, MGK and girlfriend Megan Fox were ushered away from Conor, who is still recovering from a broken tibia from his last fight at UFC 264.

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” a source told Page Six, adding, “Security was having trouble holding him back.” A rep for McGregor has denied that their confrontation got physical, saying, “Conor only fights fighters.”

Both parties eventually got into the Barclays Center where McGregor presented Justin Bieber with Artist of the Year.

Lord — was this a staged altercation to promote an upcoming boxing match? These days, you never know…

Not machine gun kelly and connor fighting in the #Vmas chile ? pic.twitter.com/FegsBvfRVV — ??????????? (@MadisonRiah) September 12, 2021