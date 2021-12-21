Will Smith's Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino, Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Season 12

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife and entrepreneur, is joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

She won’t be holding a diamond, however, as she’s joining the show as a ‘friend.’ Sheree already appeared once during ‘Housewife’ Garcelle Beauvais’ first season.

There will be a new diamond-holder for season 12 — Diana Jenkins. Diana is said to be a good friend of Lisa Rinna’s and is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands.

Diana and Sheree will be filming alongside the entire returning season 11 cast Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Kathy will retain her ‘friend’ status.

There’s no premiere date set for Season 12, but we can’t wait!