NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly 'Very Happy' with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: He 'Treats Her Like a Queen'

Nene Leakes is moving on with a new love after losing late husband Gregg Leakes to cancer earlier this year.

via People:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, is “very happy right now,” a source close to the Bravo star tells PEOPLE after she was photographed Saturday holding hands with her new beau Nyonisela Sioh in Miami Beach.

“She can’t stop smiling around Nyonisela. It’s still very new but she’s almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies,” says the source, adding that the two met through their pal Peter Thomas. (Thomas is the ex-husband of former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey.)

“It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg’s death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you,” the source says. “Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He’s constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn’t have found a better guy to be with after her loss.”

The reality star previously posted photos of herself celebrating her 54th birthday last week with Sioh and some friends and family. “I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time,” she wrote on Instagram.

NeNe previously confirmed to The Shade Room that she and Sioh are dating, explaining that Gregg gave her his blessing to see other people. “I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,’ ” she told the outlet.

The mom of two shared in June that Gregg’s colon cancer — with which he was first diagnosed in 2018 — had returned and he was in the hospital, recovering from surgery at the time. In September, Gregg “passed away peacefully in his home.”

NeNe later reflected on the final moments of Gregg’s life with PEOPLE. “The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” she said.

“All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock,” NeNe added. “We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening.”

We wish them the best.