Will Smith Says He's in the 'Worst Shape of My Life' [Photo]

Will Smith admitted he’s in the “worst shape of my life” as he shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram.

via: Billboard

Will Smith got real with his Instagram followers on Sunday (May 2) in a pic that he said shows him with a very the stars-they’re-just-like-us look. The action hero looks super relatable in the candid shot of him hanging outside near a lake, wearing just spandex workout shorts and an unzipped track jacket, his dad bod on proud display.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he wrote alongside the pic in which he’s smiling and raising one hand in a shrug-like gesture. Will got plenty of support, as well as an avalanche of lols from his friends and admirers, with Harry Hudson offering up three crying laughing emoji and the praise “genius,” while For All Mankind star Joel Kinnaman added a string of “hahaha”‘s and his own laughing crying emoji.

Will’s old pal MC Lyte wasn’t buying it, commenting, “Lies,” while Roots drummer Questlove modestly called it, “the most amazing post in the history of social media.”

Smith and director Antoine Fuqua recently pulled production of their runaway slave drama Emancipation from Georgia over the state’s new law restricting voting access. The film is the largest and most high-profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia’s Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and gave the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

Check out the post below.

This is why Will Smith is so good on social media, he post relatable content.