Will Smith Announces "Class of '88" Hip Hop Podcast

Will Smith announced his new forthcoming podcast, Class of ’88, on Thursday (Sept. 21).

via: Revolt

On Thursday (Sept. 21), the Philly legend announced “Class of ’88,” an eight-episode series that will be available for streaming on Amazon Music and Audible this October. The show, which Audible produced alongside Wondery, Awfully Nice, and Smith’s own Westbrook, will boast appearances from Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, and Chuck D.

“Hip hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades,” Smith said to Billboard about his new venture. “I’m hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”

For the Fresh Prince, 1988 was pivotal thanks to his and Jazzy Jeff’s hit single “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” a standout from the duo’s sophomore LP, He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper. Other notable releases from that year included Run-DMC’s Tougher Than Leather, Boogie Down Productions’ By All Means Necessary, EPMD’s Strictly Business, Big Daddy Kane’s Long Live The Kane, Eric B. and Rakim’s Follow The Leader, and Public Enemy’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back.

In the present day, Smith is one of Hollywood’s biggest draws, having starred in blockbusters like Independence Day, Men In Black, Ali, Seven Pounds, and Collateral Beauty. His most recent film, the historical thriller Emancipation, landed in theaters and on Apple TV+ in 2022. Currently, he and Martin Lawrence are working on the fourth installment of their popular Bad Boys series. Meanwhile, DJ Jazzy Jeff continues to spin records and produce innovative tunes around the globe. You can catch him on LL Cool J’s “The F.O.R.C.E. Tour” alongside The Roots and DJ Z-Trip.