Whoops: MLB Pitcher Accidentally Hits and Kills a Bird with His Throw [Video]

Arizona Diamondbacks’s Zac Gallen accidentally hit and killed a bird with a baseball.

The pitcher unintentionally killed a bird with a baseball when warming up before a game on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the bird died from the incident — which was caught on video.

If you’re wondering — this is not the first bird to be tragically struck by a baseball nor is it the first Diamondbacks pitcher to throw a bird-killing ball.

Back in 2001, then pitcher Randy Johnson threw a fastball in the seventh inning of a game against the New York Yankees. The Baseball Hall of Famer’s pitch killed a bird that was unfortunately flying by at the wrong time.

These two instances, more than 20 years apart and involving pitchers from the Arizona team, are the only publicized examples in MLB history of a bird being killed with a baseball throw, according to CNN.

Poor bird.

Zac Gallen has joined Randy Johnson in the exclusive club of… …hitting a bird with a pitch ? pic.twitter.com/7E8SuITbbh — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 17, 2023