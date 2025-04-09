BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Survival of the Thickest,” can’t get enough of Peppermint playing Peppermint. Born in Hershey, Pa., and raised in Wilmington, Del., this queen has been turning heads and snatching wigs since her early days in New York City’s nightclub scene. Fans first fell in love with Peppermint during her stint on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9, where she sashayed her way to the runner-up spot. She made history as the first openly transgender woman to compete on the show, and she has been stealing hearts ever since.

But this queen didn’t stop there. In 2018, Peppermint broke new ground by becoming the first openly trans woman to take a principal role on Broadway, starring as Pythio in “Head Over Heels.”

Now, Peppermint is starring in “Survival of the Thickest,” playing an even more outlandish version of herself. For those unfamiliar with the character, or the drag diva that plays her – here is a look at Peppermint’s journey.

Peppermint is the trans-drag-diva we didn’t know we needed!

Peppermint has become a fan favorite in “Survival of the Thickest.” In the show’s second season, her character’s wedding storyline is more than just a huge focal point. It’s a powerful statement about trans love, which is rarely featured in the mainstream media.

Peppermint spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the iconic moment, emphasizing the importance of trans visibility on-screens. “It sends a message to the general public about who trans women are, can be, and deserve to be,” Peppermint told the site. “It also sends a message to trans folks that we deserve being loved and that the love and the adoration and the affection that we receive doesn’t need to be secret or shamed or shameful.”

“Survival of the Thickest” creator, Michelle Buteau, echoed these sentiments. She revealed that Peppermint’s storyline was one of the first arcs she pitched for Season 2, as she is on a mission to share LGBTQIA+ stories. “Trans people deserve dignity, happiness, and community,” Buteau said. “Those things do happen — but they shouldn’t happen in dark spaces. They should happen on every platform. They should happen everywhere.”

Peppermint herself is a dedicated activist. Serving as the ACLU’s Artist Ambassador for Transgender Justice, she uses her platform to advocate for trans rights and representation.

Peppermint has been an actor and activist for years.

Peppermint is no stranger to acting. In 2018, she appeared as Pythio in “Head Over Heels.” Her casting marked the first time an openly trans woman originated a principal role on Broadway. The achievement was celebrated as a leap forward for transgender visibility in the arts, with Peppermint calling it a dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true,” Peppermint told NBC News. “I’m on cloud nine just being in any Broadway show, but being in this show is the perfect gig for me, because I’m marrying performance, song, dance, comedy … and a lot of glitter and rhinestones.”

While “Head Over Heels” took its final Broadway bow in January 2019, Peppermint is still in her acting bag. She has become a breakout star thanks to “Survival of the Thickest,” which could mean more acting roles in the future.

