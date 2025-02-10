BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 1 hour ago

Sapphic is a beautiful and inclusive term that combines many identities and experiences and sounds pretty bougie. Unlike labels like lesbian, bisexual, or pansexual, which define attraction based on gender, sapphic is more about the feeling of attraction itself, allowing the term to be more inclusive. It includes trans femmes, masc’s, nonbinary folks, and cis women, offering a space for people drawn to women or woman-aligned individuals. It’s less about fitting into a box and more about embracing love in all its complexity.

The Historical Roots of Sapphic Identity

The term “sapphic” comes from the ancient Greek poet Sappho, who lived on the island of Lesbos — yes, Lesbos! She wrote very moving poetry about love and desire between women, and her words still resonate today. Over time, her name became linked to love between women, giving us words like “lesbian” and “sapphic.” While “lesbian” typically refers to women exclusively attracted to other women, “sapphic” is broader and allows room for fluidity and self-discovery.

The Expansive Nature of Sapphic Identity

Advertisement

In a general sense, sapphic includes lesbians, bisexuals, and pansexuals who love women or woman-aligned people. But it’s not a strict definition, and it’s an open and welcoming term that lets people find a home within it. Many trans femmes, masc’s, and nonbinary people use the term because it recognizes their experiences without forcing them into rigid gender categories. The term does not always have to be related to sexuality in general. We can be asexual, saphic, etc.

More than just a label, sapphic identity is about connection. Attraction is not the only factor. It’s about forming deep emotional, romantic, and even platonic relationships. It acknowledges that love and attraction aren’t always easily defined and don’t have to be.

It’s important to remember that being sapphic isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience. Sapphic folks come from all backgrounds and include various factors, including race, ethnicity, class, and ability, which shape their journeys. The challenges people face and how they experience sapphic love can differ, so it’s crucial to recognize and uplift all voices within the community.

The Community and Emotional Aspect of Being Sapphic

Advertisement

Being sapphic is about more than just attraction — it’s about community. It’s about the deep love and support sapphics have for each other, whether romantic, platonic, or somewhere in between. Additionally, being sapphic celebrates love for women and woman-aligned people in all forms and feeling connected to others who share that experience. The term is the ultimate ode to feminine energy, regardless of expression.

Identifying as sapphic means different things to different people, which makes it so special. It’s not about rigid definitions but embracing love in all forms. The umbrella term focuses more on attraction than on specific gender identity. It is more about who you are attracted to being feminine. You can be sapphic and still be attracted to men, too! Whether you claim the label for yourself or find comfort in the idea, sapphic identity is about finding a place where you belong, where love and connection matter more than anything else.

Do you align with the sapphic identity? Let’s chat in the comment section below!