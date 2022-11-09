Wes Moore Makes History As Maryland’s First Black Governor

Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state’s first Black governor.

via: BET

With the victory, Moore also becomes only the third Black governor elected in the country.

Moore’s win puts the governorship back in Democrats’ control after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the country’s most popular governors.

Polling prior to the election showed Moore with a double-digit lead over his Republican opponent, Dan Cox, a far-right lawmaker who had received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Moore, a political newcomer, is a longtime businessman and philanthropist who ran on a platform of eliminating childhood poverty and ensuring Maryland remains a state dedicated to reproductive rights.

Moore had also garnered numerous endorsements of national Democrats and celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, President Biden and former President Barack Obama.