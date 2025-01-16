Wendy Williams Predicts Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Will Go to Prison for Life’: ‘You Don’t Know Things That I Knew’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Wendy Williams made many shocking claims during her interview with “The Breakfast Club” this morning, and one of the biggest stunners came when she offered her dark prediction about Diddy’s fate.

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people,” she predicted while wrapping up her phone call. “You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day.”

Williams, 60, added, “You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done.”

Combs’ legal team has yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The embattled music mogul was arrested in New York City in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Combs, 55, has been denied bail despite multiple requests for release from Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center and repeated denials of any wrongdoing.

When the Grammy winner was taken into custody — and as numerous sexual assault lawsuits made headlines — a 2015 “Wendy Williams Show” clip resurfaced in which the host questioned his allegedly controlling behavior with then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“My thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene,” Williams said at the time.

“He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room,’” she continued, noting that this would make her “paranoid.”

Ventura, 38, notably sued Combs in November 2023 for rape and abuse — and he settled within 24 hours for an undisclosed amount.

The duo dated on and off from 2007 to 2018, with the rapper appearing on “The Wendy Williams Show” amid their romance.

Williams called their 2017 interview a “full-circle moment,” as she and Combs had feuded in the past.

She claimed in her 2004 memoir, “The Wendy Williams Experience,” that the record executive “single-handedly tried to ruin her career” by playing a role in her 1998 firing from her Hot 97 radio show.

“The hell he put me through. I will never forget,” she wrote. “But I don’t hate him.”

