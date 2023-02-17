Wendy Williams Leaves Fans Concerned After Appearing At NYFW: 'Looks Like Some Mental Decline' [Video]

Wendy Williams has raised fan concerns regarding her ailing health after making a rare appearance during fashion week in New York.

via: AceShowbiz

The former daytime TV queen has left her fans more concerned about her well-being after she appeared in New York for New York Fashion Week 2023.

In a video shared by @Shaoliiin.ent on Instagram, the former “The Wendy Williams Show” host could be seen rocking a large pink fur coat, an all-black outfit and a black fitted New York Yankees cap. She seemingly needed help maintaining her balance as she was walking slowly and using someone’s arm for guidance.

Just as Wendy reached her destination, fans at the event could be heard cheering on the 58-year-old, “Yasss, Wendy,” followed by an impersonation of her iconic line, “How ya’ doin’?”

Apparently, Wendy stepped out to attend Daniels Leather’s fashion show. Following the event, Nadeem Waheed took to Instagram and thanked Wendy for coming to his show. “Want to thank @therealwendywilliamsonline for attending our fashion show [folded hands emoji] She made a star studded affair even more Epic!!! Glad to see her back in the limelight.”

After the video circulated online, fans quickly expressed their concern for Wendy’s health despite her making a public appearance outside. “She looks out of it… I miss her hope she’s doing better,” one person commented after the clip was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk. A second wrote, “Looks like some mental decline. She doesn’t seem herself. Hope she is being well taken care of.”

Some fans even brought up Wendy’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter and the recent ruling from a New Jersey judge denying his emergency request for Wendy to resume paying him alimony. “That video just called her ex-husband broke,” someone remarked. Another quipped, “Ohh I know Kevin somewhere mad she got money to be out at fashion.”

Prior to Wendy’s NYFW sighting, it’s reported that she’s living a “sad” life after being abandoned by her friends and closed ones following her rehab stint for “extreme alcohol abuse” last year. She checked herself after months-long illness and the lost of her eponymous talk show to Sherri Shepherd.