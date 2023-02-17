Megan Thee Stallion Reemerges At Surprise Birthday Party [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion was speechless when she walked into a surprise birthday celebration planned by her close friends and family members.

The “Savage” rapper has kept a low profile in the wake of the Tory Lanez shooting trial and guilty verdict last year, but she did step out to celebrate her 28th birthday on Wednesday night.

A clip posted to social media shows Megan walking in to her surprise party. She appeared to be in good spirits as her friends greeted her during the private bash.

“Wow!” said a stunned Megan as she walked into the room.

Fans were happy to see her back out and enjoying herself. “So happy to see her out n about and doing well. Hope she’s continuing to get all the love support she deserves,” tweeted one, while another added, “WE MISS YOU MEGAN.”

Megan hasn’t posted on social media since late November, just weeks before the trial began. Her last public appearance was when she took the stand in December to testify that Tory Lanez shot her.

On Dec. 23, following a two-week trial, Lanez was found guilty on three counts in the July 2020 shooting. He faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced on Feb. 28. Tory has hired Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight’s former lawyer David Kenner and plans to file a motion for a new trial.

Earlier in the week, Megan celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, who shared a photo of them taking shots in heart-shaped glasses.

