Tesla Recalling Over 362,000 Cars Due to Faulty ‘Full Self-Driving’ Technology

Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles equipped with the company’s experimental driver-assistance software.

via: Complex

The New York Times reports that the cars will now have to be updated after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released data showing the driving system has boosted the chance of accidents. Even though the system is called Full Self-Driving, the technology still requires the driver to be in control of the car in case of traffic, an accident, or a system glitch.

The driving system allows the car to steer, accelerate, brake, and change lanes by itself, ultimately permitting the car to operate in an “unlawful” manner, according to the safety agency, particularly because the vehicle can accelerate above legal speed limits and through intersections.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared data last summer, which revealed that around 400 vehicles with advanced driver-assistance technology were involved in accidents between July 1, 2021 and May 15, 2022. Those accidents ended in six deaths and five severe injuries. Of those 400 cars, 273 of them were Teslas and five accidents led to fatalities. The agency is also investigating 41 cars with the Full Self-Driving technology that were involved in accidents from 2016 and onwards.

Tesla will use an over-the-air update to repair the vehicles and will let drivers know about the recall via mail until April 15.