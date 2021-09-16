Wendy Williams Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation one day before it was announced that the new season of her show would be delayed due to COVID.

Sources close to Wendy say the talk show host was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital Tuesday for a psych evaluation.

Wendy has been open about mental health struggles in the past, so her visit isn’t surprising.

In line with previous reports, Wendy does have COVID but her symptoms are said to be mild.

It’s unclear when she’ll be released. Her show premiere date has already been pushed back to October 4.

Get well soon, Wendy!