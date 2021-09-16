T.I. and Tiny’s Sexual Assault Case Dismissed in Los Angeles

T.I. and Tiny have faced numerous sexual assault allegations since former family friend Sabrina Peterson accused the Hustle Gang boss of once pulling a gun on her.

via: Complex

Per the outlet, prosecutors have decided not to charge the rapper and his wife since the case is not within the 10-year statute of limitations since the incident happened 16 years ago. The alleged victim took the matter to the police earlier this year, claiming that she had met T.I. and Tiny at a club and that later, the couple tried to drug and assault her.

Prosecutors in Las Vegas also decided not to pursue allegations against the pair, filed by other victims. A woman in the city lodged similar accusations against T.I. and Tiny, saying she was drugged and assaulted after meeting Tiny at the airport and subsequently going to hang out with her and her husband. Like Los Angeles, the Las Vegas case was also outside of the statute of limitations so prosecutors dropped the charges.

T.I. recently commented on the multiple sexual assault allegations made against him and his wife. In an episode of The Big Facts Live podcast, he said, “Shit didn’t happen.”

“To be honest with you bro, stupid people listen to stupid people,” T.I. continued. “It’s simple as that. The name of the show is Big Facts. You show me one motherfuckin’ big fact on the subject and we can continue the discussion. This shit started January 29th.”

Since January, 30 alleged victims have accused T.I. and Tiny of sexual misconduct in the states of California and Georgia.

The couple has continuously denied the claims.