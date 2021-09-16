Lil Nas X on Contacting Drake and Nicki Minaj for Potential ‘Montero’ Features [Photo + Video]

With his long-awaited debut album Montero set to arrive on Friday, Lil Nas X stopped by the Breakfast Club and revealed two features he wanted on the project but couldn’t get.

According to Nas, Nicki didn’t reply to his feature request. He didn’t say why, but it could be because of his past. Nas once ran a Nicki Twitter stan page @NasMaraj, but he only admitted to it after the success of “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X says he tried to get Drake and Nicki on his album but was unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/kXaNovZNQp — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 16, 2021

His denial did not sit well with Nicki or her Barbz. “It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand,” she once tweeted. “Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth. @LilNasX.”

the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance. pic.twitter.com/3kgJctDJt1 — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) June 17, 2020

He later addressed his love for her on his song “Sun Goes Down,” which includes the lyrics, “I’d be by the phone / Stanning Nicki morning into dawn / Only place I felt like I belonged / Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?”

Drake, however, did reply to Nas’ request, but was unable to do it because he was still working on Certified Lover Boy. “He said he’s down to do something, but it’s just not the right time,” he said.

Nas revealed that he wanted Drake on his song “Dolla Sign Slime,” which ultimately includes a guest verse from Megan Thee Stallion.

Montero also features the hit singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, plus a collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

