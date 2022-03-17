Wendy Williams Calls 'Good Morning America,' Talks Legal & Health Challenges: 'I Have the Mind & Body of a 25-Year-Old' [Video]

Wendy Williams is speaking out.

The 57-year-old talk show host called into ‘Good Morning America’ and opened up about what’s been going on in her life…sort of.

Talking to TJ Holmes, Wendy addressed what’s going on in her battle with Wells Fargo and says that she’ll be ready to return to work in about three months — despite having the mind and body of a 25-year-old right now.

During the call, a rep for Wendy interjected to explain the Wells Fargo situation. The rep says Wells Fargo is holding Wendy’s money and trying to require a conservatorship someone who worked for Wendy and also internally at Wells Fargo who didn’t like the fact that Wendy’s son was being given more access to Wendy’s business. The person was upset they would be potentially losing access to Wendy in favor of her son and did something shady.

Wendy tells her ‘Wendy Watchers’ to keep watching her show, because she’ll be back and ready to do her thing in no time.

We’re not conspiracy theorists, but we definitely feel like something was a little strange about this interview. Watch below.