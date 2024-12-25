Wendy Williams Has Fiery Confrontation With Caretakers, On-Camera [Video]

BY: Walker Published 14 mins ago

Wendy Williams is out and about like the Wendy of old.

Williams wasn’t holding back when she slammed her caretakers for leaving her stranded without her mobility scooter!

Caught on camera by the “We In Miami” Podcast crew, Wendy was visibly annoyed as she ripped into her team, accusing them of leaving her mobility scooter in the middle of the street after her son’s graduation dinner in Miami last week.

Wendy Williams Goes Off On Her Caretakers For Leaving Her Mobility Scooter Unattended Following Her Son's Graduation In Miami. (? We In Miami Podcast/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/DcG6mkD7JM — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 25, 2024

When the podcast team asked what went down, Wendy explained that after the restaurant ordered her to walk out, she realized her caretakers — who had her scooter in hand — had ushered in the wrong car for her.

Instead of taking action, she explained, her team just strolled off to another spot, leaving her scooter unattended in the street.

Clearly, the scooter situation really set her off — Wendy was fuming, calling it her most prized, expensive possession. She then marched up to one guy she was directing her anger at, telling him if they wanted to make money off her, they better start doing what she asked

via: TMZ