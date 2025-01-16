Wendy Williams’ Attorney Says Star Is Still Suffering From Dementia, Despite Interview

BY: Walker Published 18 minutes ago

Wendy Williams called in to The Breakfast Club Thursday morning to speak out against her guardianship.

Williams has some good and some bad days when it comes to her health, but people should not assume she’s totally fine just because she’s doing interviews … so says her lawyer.

Roberta Kaplan, Wendy’s attorney, tells us … Wendy is still dealing with frontal lobe dementia — a neurological disease with no cure.

Roberta says that’s why a NY state court found her unable to make legal and financial decisions on her own, and — due to the degenerative nature of the disease — she will require care for the remainder of her life.

That said, Wendy isn’t enduring 365 days of failing health each year — Roberta says some days are good, and she has a lot of clarity … which is why she sounded so normal and lucid when she called into “The Breakfast Club” Thursday morning.

ICYMI … Wendy went on the show to vent about her life, saying she felt like she was in prison and called her life “f**ked up.”

Wendy also blasted Sabrina Morrissey, her conservator, during the call. Kaplan is only representing Wendy in her lawsuit against A&E for producing the documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?”

Williams made several other claims, too — alleging she can’t receive phone calls from loved ones, and her only consistent interactions with people are when “nursemaids” give her pills.

Wendy’s niece, Alex, claims her aunt is not actually impaired … and wants fans to get #FreeWendy trending.

But, Kaplan says otherwise … and, she’s telling fans not to let Wendy’s enthusiasm fool them. Due to a guardianship court order, Morrissey is prohibited from commenting about Wendy or her condition.

via: TMZ

