Well, Duh: Ludacris Says They Keep Making ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Because They're 'Making Billions of Dollars’

Ludacris says the main reason why ‘Fast and Furious’ movies keep getting made is because they’re still pulling in a ton of cash at the box office.

Luda sat down with All The Smoke podcast to discuss the action film franchise’s latest entry Fast X, and simply said the movies have continued to pull in “billions” of dollars from theatergoers.

“I hear people say all the time ‘why do y’all keep doing these movies?’ That’s the dumbest fucking question in the world I’m gonna tell you why,” Luda said. “Because no matter what industry we in, podcasts, music, movies, it’s all about a bottom line. It’s about how much you spend compared to how much you make. We’re making billions of fucking dollars, and I’m just giving you my heart I’m not trying to brag or nothing.”

He continued, “When some of y’all keep saying, ‘why do y’all keep shooting these movies?’ Let me tell you why. Because if you spend 200 million and you make a billion, who the fuck is you gonna tell to stop shooting movies when you’re making 800 million dollars? How? Even if you don’t like it, stop asking that God damn question.”

Fast X, which hit theaters last Friday, is currently on pace to be just as successful, with Variety reporting that the film not only dethroned for the top spot at the box office, but raked in a projected $67.25 million in its opening week.

The tenth entry in the series earned $28 million from 4,046 theaters and grabbed another $39.25 million over the weekend ($22.43 million on Saturday and $16.82 million on Sunday). For Thursday night previews, Vin Diesel’s film brought in an extra $7.5 million. The movie already has the second biggest global opening of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Universal reportedly spent around $440 million to produce and promote the film.

We don’t blame Ludacris or anyone else for milking the cow as long as they can.

