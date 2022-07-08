The Weeknd's First Show of 2022 Tour Postponed -- Read His Message to Fans [Photo]

The Weeknd was scheduled to kick off his 2022 stadium tour on Friday night (with a show in his hometown of Toronto, but the show had to be postponed for a reason beyond his control.

According to the singer, he tried everything to make the show happen — but nationwide outage caused the cancelation.

via Complex:

Rogers Wireless, one of the biggest telecommunications companies in Canada, confirmed it’s experiencing a massive outage that’s disrupting its cellular, internet, and cable services. Rogers Centre is reportedly a cashless venue that relies on the wireless network for all transactions. Kye Prigg, a senior vice president at Rogers, told the CBC the company was trying to fix the issue as soon as possible, but couldn’t promise a resolution by Friday.

“I wouldn’t like to say whether it’s going to be fully online today or not, but we are working very, very hard on making sure that we get everything running as soon as possible,” he said. “[But] we’re getting very close to understanding the root cause of the of the failure. And we’re taking actions along with our network vendors to recover the situation. We don’t understand how the different levels of redundancy that we build across the network coast to coast have not worked.

Live Nation confirmed the postponement in a statement to ticket-holders:

The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage The Weeknd show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back. Please hold on to your ticket. Updates on a new date coming soon.

That’s unfortunate.