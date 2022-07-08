Cardi B Appears to Get Into an Altercation With a Fan During Wireless Festival Performance [Video]

Cardi B appears to have gotten into a physical altercation with a fan.

via Complex:

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the 29-year-old Bronx rapper was involved in a minor scuffle Friday at the Wireless Festival in London. Video captured by audience members shows Cardi on stage as she leans down toward the crowd. Seconds later, an individual seemingly grabs ahold of Cardi’s hair, prompting her to begin swinging her mic at the concert-goer.

The incident was briefly shown on the stage’s mega-screens, before the crowd began chanting, “Cardi! Cardi! Cardi!”

Cardi hasn’t directly responded to the incident, but shared clips from the performance on Instagram. She also thanked her husband, Offset, and Megan Thee Stallion for joining her on stage.

“Let me tell y’all something … WIRELESS LONG ASSS STAGE AINT NO JOKE,” she wrote in the caption. “You need lots of stamina.”

The carousel ended with a video from Miley Cyrus’ 2014 Bangerz Tour, in which she shouts to the crowd: “I’m back motherfuckers […] They tried to fucking kill me! I’m not going down without a motherfucking fight!”

Take a look at the footage below. Fans need to keep their hands to themselves. Period.

Cardi B fights fan on stage at Wireless Festival

