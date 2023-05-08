The Weeknd Says Next Album May Mark 'Last Hurrah' as The Weeknd: 'Said Everything I Can Say'

The Weeknd is ready to die — or at least move on to a next chapter — according to the singer himself.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, revealed that his next album could be his final release under the long-running moniker.

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” he shared in an interview for W magazine. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

As he explained in his latest interview, he’s on a “cathartic path right now.”

“It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” he added. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

Well, he certainly wouldn’t be the first artist to evolve his stage persona.