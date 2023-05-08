Boosie Badazz Admits to 'Jerking Off' in Airplane Bathroom When Discussing Desiigner’s Indecent Exposure Charge

Boosie Badazz gave fans way too much informationwhile talking about Desiigner being charged with indecent exposure after masturbating on a recent flight.

via Complex:

“So he just went dumb?” Boosie asked in a VladTV interview, as transcribed by HipHopDX. “Aye, did he go head up with the [flight attendant]? … Oh, he just jacked off? Oh, he fucked up. He need to go to that fucking hospital. … I fuck with Desiigner, but he need to take his ass to that hospital.”

Desiigner announced late last month that he was going to check into a mental health facility, just days after opening up about his personal struggles while performing overseas. The “Panda” artist wrote on his Instagram Stories that he was ashamed of his actions aboard the flight before admitting he has “not been OK” for the “past few months.”

After providing his two cents on Desiigner’s situation, Boosie didn’t miss a beat, revealing he once went into the bathroom of a plane to resolve his sexual urges during a long flight.

“My dick get hard on the plane—it was a long plane ride, my dick get hard on the plane, too.” he said. “Go jack off in the bathroom. I done did it before. Go jack off in the bathroom. … Fucking right I did. And you never jacked off in the plane? … I was watching Twitter one day, that bitch was—man, I was on Twitter, I went and hit my shit in the bathroom.”

Yuck.

Boosie Badazz confesses to “jacking off on a plane” following Desiigner incident ?https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo Via: @vladtv pic.twitter.com/BshIFAp2bv — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 8, 2023