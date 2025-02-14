Wayans Family To Be Inducted Into NAACP Image Awards’ Hall Of Fame

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

The Wayans family, who through film, TV, sketch and stand-up comedy, have both entertained and created countless jobs both on and off camera in Hollywood, will be feted at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

The honor will be bestowed February 22 at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, which will air live on BET and CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

“For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said. “Their trailblazing work in television, film, and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Recognizing their achievements with this induction is a celebration of a multi-generational legacy that continues to advance and uplift communities. The Wayans family has set a standard of excellence, and their influence resonates far beyond the stage and screen.”

Past NAACP Hall of Fame recipients include New Edition, Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Spike Lee, and Earth Wind and Fire.

Keenen Ivory Wayans created the groundbreaking sketch comedy series In Living Color, launching the careers of Damon Sr. and Kim as well as the likes of Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez. He also co-wrote with Robert Townsend and co-starred in Hollywood Shuffle; wrote, directed, and starred in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka; and directed Scary Movie.

Damon’s credits also included Saturday Night Live, Major Payne and My Wife and Kids, while Marlon and Shawn co-created and starred in The Wayans Bros as well as the movies Scary Movie, White Chicks, Little Man and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. Damon Jr. has continued the family’s success with credits like Poppa’s House, Shrinking, Happy Endings, New Girl and Let’s Be Cops.

Marlon (Bel-Air), Damon Sr. and Damon (Poppa’s House) are nominated for Image Awards this year.

This year’s NAACP Image Awards ceremony will also include seeing Dave Chappelle receive the NAACP’s President’s Award.

via: Deadline