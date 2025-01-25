The Wayans Brothers ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot Coming In 2026

BY: Walker Published 32 minutes ago

The Wayans brothers reteam Scary Movie from Paramount and Miramax is hitting theaters on June 12, 2026.

This announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for the franchise’s fans. It would be the first time in nearly two decades that the Wayans brothers drafted a new script for the iconic franchise. On June 12, 2026, the highly-anticipated project will hit theaters. The brothers also teamed up with Paramount and Miramax again despite past issues, per Deadline.

The Wayans initially stepped away from the franchise after Harvey Weinstein and his brother, Bob (the founders of Miramax) declined their contract terms for the third film. Released in 2000, Scary Movie starred and was co-written by brothers Marlon and Shawn, with elder brother Keenon in the director’s chair. Scary Movie grossed $42.5 million, making it the biggest opening for a Black director and the highest-grossing R-rated horror film ever.

A few weeks back, Marlon Wayans took to Instagram to offer words of encouragement to those impacted by the California wildfires.

Wayans shared a photo of the iconic Hollywood sign burning, writing in the caption, “Wow… this image got me thinking spiritually… not sure if it’s real. Don’t care.” Marlon Wayans believes the wildfire situation has offered many people reflection and isn’t just about “Hollywood burning” but a “rebirth.” He continued, “This is rinsing our souls of all the devastation we have endured over the past five years. Covid, strikes, fires, etc. This is the moment we come together as an entertainment community.”

In Marlon Wayans’s opinion, it’s time to focus on “triumph” instead of the tragedies we endure. In another post, Wayans thanked first responders and their ” sacrifices.” He believes that Los Angeles will return “bigger and better” despite its current turmoil. “I hope everyone’s loved ones are accounted for and are safe. My prayers are for all of us affected but to the strength of those that risk their lives to protect us. God is good. Let these moments of extreme devastation unite us. [Heart emoji] God bless us all in all tragedies may we continue to strive for optimal triumph. Life itself.”

