Watch: Video Shows Fight on Delta Flight That Resulted in Multiple Injuries

A fight went down during an Atlanta-bound Delta flight when a female passenger confronted an older man over his refusal to wear a mask on the plane.

In the video, a woman named Patricia Cornwall can be seen demanding that the man put his mask on — all while hers is lowered beneath her chin.

via Complex:

The two hurled expletive-laden insults at one another until a flight attendant threatens to have the police waiting for her at the gate upon their arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Another flight attendant tries to restrain Cornwall, but once she struck and spit on the passenger, other people on the plane stepped in.

In a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, obtained by the Charlotte Observer, authorities went to the gate after getting a “disturbance call involving an unruly passenger.” Cornwall was initially detained, but an FBI agent was eventually called to the scene after officers conducted an assessment of the incident, which involved receiving statements from passengers and observing the injuries sustained by others aboard the plane, including flight attendants.

On a different Delta flight, two men were caught on camera fighting in the aisle while aboard the flight headed to Memphis from Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

A source claims many passengers had grown frustrated with the man in blue because he was not only sporadically wearing his mask, but he had also been drinking and was being loud. The other person involved in the fight reportedly told him, “You must be from L.A. because you think you’re better than everyone else.”

Watch the clip below.