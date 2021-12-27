So Sad: Pro Boxer Fatally Shot in Possible Road Rage Incident in Front of 3 Children, Girlfriend

Police in Maryland are seeking information about the murder of professional boxer Danny Kelly, Jr., who was killed on Christmas Eve in a possible road rage incident.

via People:

A statement from the Prince George’s County Police Department says Kelly, 30, was killed in front of his girlfriend and his three children — ages 4, 7, and 9.

Kelly was driving his family to a holiday dinner when he was fatally shot in Temple Hills. The Clinton, Maryland, man was killed at about 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

“Patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road” in Temple Hills, a statement explains. “They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.”

The statement indicates that detectives determined “Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road” when “the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s SUV and someone inside opened fire.”

Kelly’s children and girlfriend were not physically harmed.

“At this time, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage,” reads the statement. “Detectives are working on identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.”

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends,” said David Blazer, acting major of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, in the statement. “He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday.”

Kelly’s relatives spoke to WUSA-TV, and said they have no idea why anyone would want to hurt him.

“He was a wonderful dad,” his godmother, Bernadine Walker, told the station. “He loved his babies. He loved his children.”

The children loved him because he was playful,” his grandmother, whose name was withheld, told WUSA. “We loved him because he was always there for all of us.”

Kelly had fought professionally in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and at Maryland Live! in Hanover, Md., WUSA reports.

His 10-3-1 record on the professional circuit included nine knockouts, according to BoxRec.com.

The police are urging anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

“You can stay anonymous,” Blazer said. “We are committed to providing answers to his family.”

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).