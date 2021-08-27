Watch: Teyana Taylor Reveals She Underwent Surgery to Have 'A Lot of Lumps' Removed from Her Breasts [Video]

Teyana Taylor is opening up about a recent health scare.

via Rap-Up:

During the most recent episode of her E! reality series, “We Got Love Teyana & Iman,” the R&B singer reveals that she underwent emergency surgery after discovering several lumps in her breasts while she was in Miami to shoot an ad campaign.

“It was a lot of lumps, which is really bad,” said the 30-year-old.

Her doctor performed a biopsy on her “dense” breast tissue and thankfully, the results came back fine. But it was still enough to make her nervous as cancer runs in her family.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” she said. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman.”

After undergoing the “complicated” procedure on her chest and her under-arms, she was instructed to wait at least six weeks before lifting her two daughters, Junie, 5, and Rue, 11 months.

She told her husband, Iman Shumpert, to take their kids to his family in Chicago while she awaited the outcome. “It’s tough,” she said. “I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much.”

In the episode, Teyana also revealed that she suffers from Cholestasis, a liver condition that makes her pregnancies high risk. Both her children were delivered a month early out of concern they would be stillborn.

We’re happy to hear that everything came back fine! Watch the clip below.