Watch: Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim, Jennifer Hough, Tearfully Details Her Assault and Conversation with Nicki Minaj [Video]

Jennifer Hough is speaking out.

Accompanied by her attorney, Jennifer Hough sat down with the ladies of ‘The Real’ and shared her story.

Jennifer recently filed a lawsuit against Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj, claiming they have been threatening her and harassing her family.

After detailing the traumatic experience of her sexual assault, she tells ‘The Real.’

“With regards to this whole situation, [it] put me in a whole different type of fear at my age. It was wrong and I don’t want to be afraid anymore,” said Jennifer Hough during her first on-camera interview. “The only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

Although Kenneth initially denied the first-degree rape charges, he pled guilty to attempted rape and spent four years in prison. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

“I don’t think I thought about justice per se, because I was still blaming myself,” admits Hough. “I thought it was something that I did or didn’t do so I don’t think I thought about if I got justice. I just knew he did what he did and he went to jail and I had to leave my family, leave my home, and move away.”

When asked how she felt when she found out Kenneth was marrying Nicki Minaj, Jennifer says she was afraid of being ‘found out’ as a victim.

“I was so afraid of being found out. I was so afraid of being known as the person he violated,” says Hough about her first thought after hearing that they were getting married.

Jennifer also says she spoke directly with Nicki Minaj in March 2020.

Nicki allegedly had gotten word that Jennifer was willing to help her and Kenneth with a specific situation, and Nicki even offered to fly Jennifer’s family out to Los Angeles.

Jennifer says she turned down the offer and told Nicki:

“Woman to woman, this really happened. And I haven’t spoken to her since. Them sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members, and Nicki is the one that personally reached out to me. In regards to helping her, helping them and this situation. And then the threats that I received… the last text that I received was about how I should have taken the money because they’re going to use the money to put on my head.”

Watch the interview below.

Jennifer Hough, the woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over allegations including witness intimidation and harassment, opens up about the lawsuit and speaks out on being pressured to recant her statement about her 1994 sexual assault. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RtF5md9aFw — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 22, 2021

Jennifer Hough, the woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over allegations including witness intimidation and harassment, opens up about the lawsuit and speaks out on being pressured to recant her statement about her 1994 sexual assault. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/6q1JRLpiws — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 22, 2021