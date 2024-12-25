Drake Shares Cozy Christmas Look with Ominous Caption: ‘I Used to Look Up to Some People’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Drake gave a subtle jab while sharing pictures of his new fur coat on Christmas Day.

Aubrey shared some fur jacket-clad photos on Instagram early Christmas morning.

In some shots, he wore an extravagant blue Mongolian fur coat while posing in front of snowy pine trees. Other photos in the collection also show Drake in a snowy landscape but he swaps out the long fur coat for a camouflage-printed fleece and black balaclava.

Advertisement

He tagged Cindy Jorgji, a photographer based in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, in the photo collection.

Drake paired the chilly weather photos with a cold caption. “Used to look up to some people then I hit a growth spurt…$$$” he wrote.

The caption could be a dig at his rap nemesis Kendrick Lamar, as Drizzy trolled the Compton native about his height and shoe size on diss track “Push Ups.” “How the fuck you big steppin’ with a size 7 men’s on?” Drake rapped on the song, which was released in April.

Advertisement