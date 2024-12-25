Home > NEWS

Drake Shares Cozy Christmas Look with Ominous Caption: ‘I Used to Look Up to Some People’

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Drake gave a subtle jab while sharing pictures of his new fur coat on Christmas Day.

Aubrey shared some fur jacket-clad photos on Instagram early Christmas morning.

In some shots, he wore an extravagant blue Mongolian fur coat while posing in front of snowy pine trees. Other photos in the collection also show Drake in a snowy landscape but he swaps out the long fur coat for a camouflage-printed fleece and black balaclava.

Advertisement

He tagged Cindy Jorgji, a photographer based in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, in the photo collection.

Drake paired the chilly weather photos with a cold caption. “Used to look up to some people then I hit a growth spurt…$$$” he wrote.

The caption could be a dig at his rap nemesis Kendrick Lamar, as Drizzy trolled the Compton native about his height and shoe size on diss track “Push Ups.” “How the fuck you big steppin’ with a size 7 men’s on?” Drake rapped on the song, which was released in April.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

T.J. Holmes Says He ‘Obviously’ Won’t Propose to Amy on Christmas

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Sleighs at Netflix Christmas Day Halftime Show with Post Malone, Shaboozey and Blue Ivy

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Has Fiery Confrontation With Caretakers, On-Camera [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Mariah Carey Kicks Off NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Netflix Halftime Show Will Be Available To Rewatch For A Few Hours

By: Walker
NEWS

Kid Cudi Says His ‘Time Is Done On Twitter’ Because ‘Life Is Cooler Being Disconnected’

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Adam Sandler’s Explosive Golfer Is Back in Netflix Trailer

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Joins the Netflix Buffering Joke in New ‘A Cowboy Carter Christmas’ NFL Halftime Show

By: Walker
NEWS

John Amos’ Daughter Hires Lawyer to Investigate Circumstances of His Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Richards Has Mental Health Evaluation Over Odd Behavior While Talking to Cops

By: Walker