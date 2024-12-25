Home > NEWS

Mariah Carey Kicks Off NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

If all you wanted for Christmas was a new performance from Mariah Carey, you’re in luck.

Carey opened the streaming giant’s Christmas game day broadcasts with a recorded performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The artist, who wore a bedazzled, red festive outfit, is seen on a rooftop that was decked out in holiday decor, including fake snow and Christmas trees. As she sings, she’s joined by some VIPs from the North Pole (including Santa Claus and some elves), as they dance around her. The segment included a montage of clips from past games, and groups of people watching Netflix from home.

Carey penned the 1994 song when she was 22 years old. The album went triple-platinum the year it was released, selling more than 3 million copies in the United States, and has since gone on to sell at least 6 million more copies or album equivalents.

