Beyoncé Joins the Netflix Buffering Joke in New ‘A Cowboy Carter Christmas’ NFL Halftime Show

As Netflix enters its live sports streaming era — which was the plan all along — viewers have been decidedly unimpressed by the platform’s inability to maintain stable streams during events like its celebrity golf tournament and that odd boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

On Tuesday (Dec. 24), the 43-year-old superstar shared a new 30-second teaser for her upcoming performance, which will air during the Christmas Day NFL doubleheader on Netflix.

In the clip, Beyoncé — dressed in a long shawl, a sparkly top, a large hat and black sunglasses — sits on a football field strumming a banjo as her hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em” plays. After a few moments, she stops playing, pulls down her sunglasses, and the camera zooms in on her face as a buffering wheel spins on screen — a playful nod to the glitches experienced during Netflix’s mid-November Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match. Beyoncé giggles as the video resumes and ends with her giving the camera a wink.

Alongside the teaser, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram: “I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve. I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX.”

Netflix also shared the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “LOADING…BEYONCÉ. NFL Halftime Show – Ravens vs. Texans. Kickoff at 4:30 PM ET. Tomorrow on Netflix. #NFLonNetflix.”

LOADING…BEYONCÉ. NFL Halftime Show – Ravens vs. Texans. Kickoff at 4:30 PM ET. Tomorrow on Netflix #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/EMFsLVShja — Netflix (@netflix) December 24, 2024

The teaser comes just one day before Beyoncé’s hometown performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium, where she’ll take the stage for the highly anticipated halftime show between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

This will be Beyoncé’s first live performance since the release of Cowboy Carter, her Billboard 200-topping album. The NFL first announced her halftime appearance in mid-November, sharing a teaser of her standing atop a rose-covered vintage car, effortlessly catching a football, and the opening track “American Requiem” from Cowboy Carter playing in the background — a likely hint at her setlist.

The Christmas Day doubleheader opens with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Texans vs. Ravens game at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both games — and Beyoncé’s halftime performance — will stream live on Netflix, with additional access via NFL+ for regional broadcasts and mobile viewers.

The Lion King star’s return to an NFL halftime stage comes over a decade after her 2013 Super Bowl performance, where she reunited with Destiny’s Child. In 2016, she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars mid-game.

