Home > NEWS

Kid Cudi Says His ‘Time Is Done On Twitter’ Because ‘Life Is Cooler Being Disconnected’

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Over the years, Twitter has been a treasure trove for artists and their fans. The former get to share their thoughts and activities outside music, while the latter get to stay connected to their faves. However, after over a decade, one of the most active users in music might be letting the platform go for good.

Kid Cudi hopped and shared, “I think my time is done on Twitter. If [you] wanna stay connected to me, I’ll have my IG. I’ll keep y’all updated [through] my stories, but I won’t be posting much on there either,” the “Mr. Rager” star tweeted. “Just projects and things I got goin’ on will be posted by my team. I’ve been thinkin’, I see too much bulls**t on here and life is much cooler being disconnected. I think I’ve been too accessible. Now, when [you] hear from me, it’ll be through my art. I love y’all. It’s been real. Goodbye.”

Advertisement

He didn’t stop there, he then went over to Instagram and its sister site, Threads, to confirm his intentions to fall back. “Hello world! I’ma be posting a lot less now, being disconnected is what I need to do for my mental, but I want you to know that I love you,” he wrote. “And even though you won’t hear from me, my love for you is always there.”

The Cleveland talent continued, “I think it’s time to head back to the shadows. Thank you for all the love and support these past years. My team will keep you updated with lil’ projects I’m workin’ on and sometimes I’ll post a story so you’ll know I’m alive. … Be good to each other, and remember, God got you!”

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

T.J. Holmes Says He ‘Obviously’ Won’t Propose to Amy on Christmas

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Sleighs at Netflix Christmas Day Halftime Show with Post Malone, Shaboozey and Blue Ivy

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Has Fiery Confrontation With Caretakers, On-Camera [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Mariah Carey Kicks Off NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Shares Cozy Christmas Look with Ominous Caption: ‘I Used to Look Up to Some People’

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Netflix Halftime Show Will Be Available To Rewatch For A Few Hours

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Adam Sandler’s Explosive Golfer Is Back in Netflix Trailer

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Joins the Netflix Buffering Joke in New ‘A Cowboy Carter Christmas’ NFL Halftime Show

By: Walker
NEWS

John Amos’ Daughter Hires Lawyer to Investigate Circumstances of His Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Richards Has Mental Health Evaluation Over Odd Behavior While Talking to Cops

By: Walker