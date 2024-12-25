Kid Cudi Says His ‘Time Is Done On Twitter’ Because ‘Life Is Cooler Being Disconnected’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Over the years, Twitter has been a treasure trove for artists and their fans. The former get to share their thoughts and activities outside music, while the latter get to stay connected to their faves. However, after over a decade, one of the most active users in music might be letting the platform go for good.

Kid Cudi hopped and shared, “I think my time is done on Twitter. If [you] wanna stay connected to me, I’ll have my IG. I’ll keep y’all updated [through] my stories, but I won’t be posting much on there either,” the “Mr. Rager” star tweeted. “Just projects and things I got goin’ on will be posted by my team. I’ve been thinkin’, I see too much bulls**t on here and life is much cooler being disconnected. I think I’ve been too accessible. Now, when [you] hear from me, it’ll be through my art. I love y’all. It’s been real. Goodbye.”

Ok yall. I think my time is done on twitter. If u wanna stay connected to me Ill have my ig, Ill keep yall updated thru my stories but I wont be posting much on there either. Just projects and things I got goin on will be posted by my team. Ive been thinkin, I see too much… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 20, 2024

He didn’t stop there, he then went over to Instagram and its sister site, Threads, to confirm his intentions to fall back. “Hello world! I’ma be posting a lot less now, being disconnected is what I need to do for my mental, but I want you to know that I love you,” he wrote. “And even though you won’t hear from me, my love for you is always there.”

The Cleveland talent continued, “I think it’s time to head back to the shadows. Thank you for all the love and support these past years. My team will keep you updated with lil’ projects I’m workin’ on and sometimes I’ll post a story so you’ll know I’m alive. … Be good to each other, and remember, God got you!”