John Amos’ Daughter Hires Lawyer to Investigate Circumstances of His Death

BY: Walker Published 8 mins ago

John Amos’ daughter is so suspicious about her father’s death — and why he entered a medical facility — she’s now retained a lawyer to investigate.

Shannon Amos has now expressed her decision to find out key details involved in the final moments of her father’s life with the help of her lawyer.

Amos’ son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, announced that the actor died from natural causes in Los Angeles on August 21.

Shannon, now the co-trustee of John’s estate, has hired James H. Davis III, Esq., to investigate several vital questions she still has after her dad’s death in October. The star’s daughter wants to know the exact date he was admitted to Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

She also wondered why someone other than John’s son, Kelly, who doubled as his caretaker at the time, would drop him off at the hospital, falsely claiming to be John’s “daughter.”

Shannon planned to inquire about the state of her dad’s health and medical condition when he was admitted to Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

TMZ shared that the digital creator is also wondering why the hospital has not cooperated with her efforts to collect information regarding her father’s health in his final days.

Davis explained that he and Shannon tendered three formal requests for John’s medical records from Centinela Hospital Medical Center. Their humble request was, however, reportedly met with a lack of acknowledgment from the establishment.

Shannon and her lawyer feel the hospital’s lack of response raises additional concerns about John’s care and what might have transpired during his last days at the facility.

Shannon wants answers on whether the Adult Protective Services agency was investigating possible elder abuse on her father as early as February 2024, after she filed a complaint.

She also questions whether the Los Angeles Police Department has examined the circumstances surrounding John’s death. Davis’ statement read:

“The family deserves to know the full circumstances surrounding Mr. Amos’ care and the events that led to his passing. We are committed to pursuing all available avenues to ensure that these questions are answered.”

He added that Shannon and “her legal team emphasize the importance of transparency in healthcare and the rights of families to access critical medical information.”

The legal practitioner insisted that the investigation will continue to seek answers and accountability in “this deeply personal and significant matter.”

The Amos family shockingly learned of his death through the news weeks after it happened. In a report by The Blast, the family released a statement accusing Kelly of creating a false image of a cordial relationship with the late John.

On the contrary, the family affirmed the father and son shared a troubled connection. John’s relatives, including Shannon and other close family members, revealed that John was kept away from them for over a year, and KC kept controlling and monitoring his interactions. Their statement explained:

“Despite our repeated attempts to maintain contact, KC prevented access to him, controlled and monitored his calls and severed ties with John’s daughter Shannon Amos, his brother Leslie “Syl” Franklin, his grandchildren Quiera Colston and Jhazz Williams, his business manager Paul Baldessare, his god-daughter Amy Goudy, his niece Sherri Korsun, his former accountant and other close family members, friends, and loved ones.”

The family continued that John, who had dementia, was force-fed cues by KC into creating a false narrative on social media.

John’s relatives complained about the actor’s care during his final days, citing disturbing photos obtained from concerned neighbors and medical professionals.

The family also expressed their suspicion of foul play, which may have led them to cremate him to avoid any potential investigation into his final days. They also revealed that they still have no death certificate and remain unsure of where or why the late TV personality passed.

“We refuse to rule out the possibility of foul play, especially given the involvement of two individuals,” declared the family as they criticized Kelly’s role.

The news of her father’s death certainly cast a dark cloud on her life, especially after finding out 45 days later. The Blast reported that a shocked Shannon posted a statement on her social media account in October addressing the situation.

“I am without words,” she told her online fans and followers, explaining, “Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21.”

Shannon emphasized their devastation, adding that they had “questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

She then encouraged everyone to see the event as a “time of honoring and celebrating his life,” although the family was “struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing.”

The wellness expert thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers and added, “Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

via: The Blast

