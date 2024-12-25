Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Netflix Halftime Show Will Be Available To Rewatch For A Few Hours

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Beyonce will be performing the NFL Christmas Day halftime show live on Netflix, however streamers won’t have the luxury of re-watching the show in perpetuity.

The event, part of Netflix’s live coverage of NFL’s Christmas Day games, will mark her first live renditions of tracks from her album Cowboy Carter. Fans will need to tune in live on today (December 25) to catch the performance, as Netflix’s replay window closes just hours after the livestream ends.

The Ravens-Texans matchup, airing at 4:30 p.m. ET, is part of Netflix’s ambitious foray into live sports broadcasting. The streamer has secured the rights to both Christmas Day games, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.

Beyoncé’s halftime show promises her iconic stage presence and special guest appearances tied to her latest project. It’s a return to familiar territory for the superstar, who previously headlined Super Bowl halftime shows in 2013 and 2016, wowing audiences with unforgettable performances.

Netflix’s coverage kicks off with pregame commentary at 11 a.m. ET, featuring insights from NFL Network’s studios in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.

For those unable to catch Beyoncé’s performance or the games live, replays will be limited. In the U.S., Netflix’s streaming rights expire three hours after the Ravens-Texans game ends, around 11 p.m. ET. Outside the U.S., the replay window extends to 24 hours post-livestream.

However, NFL Network will re-air the games: Ravens-Texans on December 25 at 11:30 p.m. ET and December 26 at 5 a.m. ET, and Chiefs-Steelers on December 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET and December 26 at 2 a.m. ET. Additional airings may follow as programming schedules evolve.

For fans seeking more flexibility, NFL+ Premium ($14.99/month) offers replay access in the U.S., while international viewers can watch via DAZN. Local markets for competing teams will also broadcast the games on television, with live streaming available on U.S. mobile devices through NFL+.

Beyoncé’s halftime show, set against the backdrop of Christmas and NFL excitement, promises to be a cultural moment, blending sports, music, and holiday cheer into an unforgettable celebration.

