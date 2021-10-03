Watch: Gizelle Bryant Gives a Tour of Her 'West Wing' Closet [Video]

Gizelle Bryant is giving fans a tour of her much-talked-about closet, ‘The West Wigs Wing.’

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star took Page Six Style on a tour of her glamorous closet, aka her “favorite part of [the] house,” giving us a glimpse at everything from high heels to hoodies.

Bryant’s impressive selection of styles ranges from casual sweats — “to know me is to know I love a hoodie,” she told us — to tops, blazers and glamorous cocktail dresses sorted by color.

While her closet includes dramatic looks like the sparkling gown she wore for a princess-themed Bravo commercial, some of her styles are also linked to drama of a different kind.

“This was the infamous one,” she said while holding up a sparkly, cheetah-print blazer she wore during “RHOP” filming. “I think Karen [Huger] kicked me out of her party when I had on this jacket.”

Clothing isn’t the only thing you’ll find in the star’s closet space, which also features drawers full of jewelry, shelves of shoes — she has a “one in, one out policy” for purchasing new pairs — and stacks of wigs.

“I call this like my gospel choir, like these are all my church ladies,” she told us while showing off the “wigs on top of wigs” at the entrance to her closet. “If I really had time I would name them, but no one has time for that.”

She completes her hair and makeup looks in her huge glam area, which includes a lighted mirror that can change color to fit her mood at any moment.

But her favorite part of the space? A spot by the vanity, where her kids leave her “little notes and cards.”

Click here to watch.