Watch: The First Trailer for Hulu’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot [Video]

Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut in 20th Century’s reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump.

via: Variety

Set to Skee-Lo’s “I Wish,” the 30-second clip features footage of the two playing basketball and arguing the merits of the finest cinematic artists of our time.

“I’m like the P. T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Harlow’s character, named Jeremy, says in the trailer, referring to Anderson as “our greatest living director.”

“Spike Lee is our greatest living director,” Walls’ Kamal responds.

Released in 1992, the original “White Men Can’t Jump” starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a pair of street basketball hustlers who team up for a big match-up. Written and directed by Ron Shelton, the sports comedy was a box office success upon release and has garnered a reputation as one of the more beloved studio films of the ’90s.

Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic, directs the remake from a script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. The cast also includes Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier.

“White Men Can’t Jump” marks Harlow’s transition from hitmaker to actor, as the Grammy-nominated rapper — who is up for three trophies during Sunday’s award ceremony — makes his feature film debut. Walls is best known for his turns in last year’s Sundance horror breakout “Nanny” and the comedy series “American Soul.”

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Harlow reflected on the effort he put into landing the role.

“I put the time in with the script. … I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do,” Harlow explained. “I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

Likewise, Calmatic sang Harlow’s praises to Variety, in an interview promoting last month’s “House Party,” which he also directed, confirming that the rapper blew the filmmakers away with his audition.

“He was very committed and got emotional for a scene and took it there, and then once we got on set, it was a wrap,” Calmatic recalled. “His charm from being an artist leapt over to his acting side.”

The filmmaker continued: “I’m calling it now. I feel like 10 years from now, it’s going to be ‘Jack Harlow, the actor, who just happens to also be one of the best rappers in the game.’”

Barris is producing the film through his company Khalabo Ink Society. Current Boston Celtics player Blake Griffin serves as an executive producer, alongside Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein for their label Mortal Media. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins also executive produce.

“White Men Can’t Jump” is set to debut on Hulu on May 19.

Watch the first look at “White Men Can’t Jump” below.