Watch: Drake Drops New Video for 'Sticky'

Drake has returned with a new video for “Sticky,” a fan favorite from his new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind.’

via Complex:

The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.

In a shoutout to the incarcerated Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL associates, an appropriately slimy “Free YSL” graphic flashes at one point, similarly to the visual for Honestly, Nevermind cut “Falling Back.”

Watch below.