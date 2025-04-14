BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Da Brat is a hip-hop trailblazer with a career spanning decades. From breaking records to dominating reality TV, she’s remained relevant and true to herself. Known for her signature braids, bold attitude, timeless beauty, and undeniable talent, Da Brat continues to prove why she’s that girl! Whether you first fell in love with her during the “Funkdafied” era or became a fan through tuning into “Dish Nation,” there’s always more to learn about this rap legend.

From Rap Queen to Reality TV Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dish Nation (@dishnation)

Da Brat made history in 1994 when her debut album, “Funkdafied,“ became the first solo female rap album to go platinum. She cemented herself as a force in hip-hop. Over the years, she collaborated with legends like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, The Notorious B.I.G., and Jermaine Dupri, proving her versatility in the industry.

Advertisement

Outside of music, Da Brat has built a second career in television. She became a fan favorite on “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta“ and co-hosts “Dish Nation,“ where her quick wit and no-filter commentary keep audiences entertained. She breaks down the latest celebrity drama, drops gems about the industry, and even shares rare stories of her experiences as a rapper.

So, in honor of her birthday, here are five fun facts about Da Brat that will have you stanning even harder!

1. She Has a full Michael Jackson tattoo.

Da Brat’s love for Michael Jackson runs deep! So deep that she has a full tattoo of him on her calf. The ink is a tribute to the King of Pop, whose music and artistry have inspired her throughout her life. Da Brat’s “Give It 2 You“ music video sampled audio from the late icon’s “Smooth Criminal.”

Advertisement

2. Kris Kross discovered the star.

Before hitting the big time, Da Brat caught a lucky break when Kris Kross discovered her in Chicago. The duo, known for their hit “Jump,“ introduced her to producer Jermaine Dupri. Initially, he was hesitant to commit to her.

“I didn’t want no female rapper,“ Dupri recalled in an interview with Complex. “But I thought…what does she do that made them want me to look at her? So I at least decided to give it a listen.“

Advertisement

He saw her potential and helped launch her career. That moment changed everything, leading to her success in hip-hop.

3. She played seven instruments.

Da Brat has always loved music. She played seven different instruments in school and even filled in when a section missed a player. That solid musical foundation helped shape her sound and stage presence, making her an all-around entertainer.

4. Her baby’s hair comes first.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DA BRAT (da ONLY 1) (@sosobrat)

Da Brat will not do her own hair until her baby, True Legend’s, hair is done. Motherhood has become a top priority, and making sure her little one looks fresh is just part of the routine. It’s a small but sweet example of her dedication as a mom.

5. Michael Jordan is her favorite athlete.

Da Brat is a Chicago native, so it’s no surprise that her favorite athlete is Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion is widely regarded as the greatest of all time, and she has been a loyal fan since his Bulls days.

Advertisement

Da Brat has never been one to follow the crowd. She set records in hip-hop and carved out a space in television on her own terms, which is why we love her. With these fun facts about Da Brat, you won’t be able to help but stan!

What is one fact you love about Da Brat? Share your thoughts below!