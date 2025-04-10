BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

The country music scene has a lot more seasoning these days, thanks to stars like Tanner Adell, Beyoncé, and Shaboozey. Adell has been a rising star for years, going viral for her eclectic style and powerhouse vocals. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, and raised between Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Star Valley, Wyo., Adell’s diverse upbringing has influenced her unique blend of country music. She released her debut EP, “Buckle Bunny,” in 2023 and started sharing her music on TikTok shortly after.

She caught the attention of Beyoncé, leading to a feature on the Grammy-winning album “Cowboy Carter.” Collaborating on the “Blackbird” track, Adell’s soulful vocals added depth to the reimagined Beatles classic.

Post-“Cowboy Carter,” Adell’s star continued to rise. She contributed the track “Too Easy” to the “Twisters: The Album” soundtrack. Adell has also since come out as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, sharing her story in her music.

Tanner Adell is a pansexual queen.

Adell has publicly come out as pansexual, and she makes no secret of it. At the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Adell stated, “Yes, I’m pansexual… It’s funny when people ask me about my sexual orientation, but I feel like you should be able to hear that in my music. There’s more of that coming.” Adell also hints at her sexuality in the song “Strawberry Crush,” which details an innocent crush the singer had on a woman.

“Swear she saw me starin’ at the sway in her hips / Through the produce section, what was she gonna get? / Those bright red nails picked up that little green basket / Man, if that’s how she gets it / Then I gotta have it,” Adell sings.

Her openness about her sexuality and personal experiences has resonated with fans, particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community. Adell noted the vibrant presence of queer fans at her live shows. “When I have shows, the gays bring it,” she told Out. “The gays bring it every time. There’s so many assless chaps, and that’s exactly what I dreamed of, you know?”

Tanner Adell was adopted and raised as a Mormon.

Adell has a storied background, thanks to her Mormon upbringing. The singer was adopted by a white Mormon family, and her life has been a fascinating mix of cultures and experiences. She spent her school years in the sun-soaked streets of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and her summers amidst the rustic charm of Star Valley, Wyo.

As a biracial queen navigating the country music world, Adell’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Her adoptive parents were proactive in educating her about her heritage and the realities of racism. “My dad has really protected me and made sure that I was aware that there might be some prejudice against me,” she told Teen Vogue. “But he was willing to fight somebody if I came home and said, ‘Someone said this about my hair.’ He would be like, ‘Who? I’m calling their parents.’”

Adell credits her time in Wyoming with deepening her love for country music, while her California roots added a pop vibe to her sound. Her musical influences are as diverse as her upbringing. Her identity as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community also adds to her appeal.

