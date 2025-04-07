Beyoncé’s Cécred Haircare Offically Hits Ulta Stores Across US

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

I’m about to bless you with some of the best beauty news you’ve heard in a while: Beyoncé’s haircare line, Cécred, is now available at Ulta!

The haircare brand has gotten rave reviews and won multiple beauty awards since launching in February 2024. On Sunday (Apr.6), Cécred shared the announcement on its official Instagram page. In a spy movie-inspired skit, the brand depicts the process of “Operation Get Cécred At Ulta Beauty” being completed.

“Operation get @cecred at @ultabeauty is officially COMPLETE, with the help of the big boss and founder, @beyonce! Available NOW at your local Ulta Beauty store and ultabeauty.com,” the post’s caption reads. Along with a few members from the Cécred team, Queen Bey and her mother, Tina Knowles, also appear in the clip.

Advertisement

When Beyoncé isn’t working on her business endeavors, she’s making music history. In March, Billboard dropped off its “Top Women of The 21st Century” list. Beyoncé, whose iconography precedes her, landed at No.3. Slightly ahead of her were two other industry heavyweights: Rihanna (No.2) and Taylor Swift (No.1). Behind her sit Adele at No.4 and Katy Perry at No.5.

Per the outlet, the ranking is based on “weekly performance on the Billboard 200 albums chart and Billboard Hot 100 songs chart from the start of 2000 through the end of 2024.” In an Instagram post, the outlet wrote, “Queen Bey broke out as a soloist in 2002, achieving chart heights with eight #Billboard200 No. 1 and nine #Hot100 No. 1s.”

Last December, the outlet named her the greatest pop star of the 21st century. The outlet said the ranking was “based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution, and impact. The reasons why Beyoncé captured the top spot on our list were beyond numerous. Ranging from her 25 years of timeless albums and singles to her incalculable industry impact and influence on other artists, to her peerless raw talents as a singer and performer.”

Advertisement

via: Hot 97