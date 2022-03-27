Watch: Beyoncé Performs 'Be Alive' at 2022 Oscars [Video]

Beyoncé opened up the 2022 Oscars with the first performance of “Be Alive.”

The song, from the ‘King Richard’ soundtrack, is nominated for Best Original Song at the ceremony.

For the performance, Bey sang from the tennis court in Compton where Venus and Serena Williams used to practice.

She, her singers, and her orchestra were all dressed in tennis ball-colored neon green.

Check out the full performance below!

Beyoncé performs “Be Alive” from the King Richard movie soundtrack at the 2022 #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/ZehFjIj86N — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 28, 2022